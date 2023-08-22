Deschutes courthouse (copy)
The Deschutes County Courthouse.

 Bulletin file photo

A Sunriver man was sentenced Monday to prison for firing a gun at the Deschutes County jail and then leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase earlier this year.

Nicholas Ryan Cooper, 26, pleaded guilty to what prosecutors described as a failed attempt to free his father, John Cooper, 54, from jail on March 2. The elder Cooper had been arrested earlier that day and later pleaded guilty to luring a minor.

