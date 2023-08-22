A Sunriver man was sentenced Monday to prison for firing a gun at the Deschutes County jail and then leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase earlier this year.
Nicholas Ryan Cooper, 26, pleaded guilty to what prosecutors described as a failed attempt to free his father, John Cooper, 54, from jail on March 2. The elder Cooper had been arrested earlier that day and later pleaded guilty to luring a minor.
Deschutes County Circuit Judge Raymond Crutchley sentenced Nicholas Ryan Cooper to a maximum of 70 months in prison for felony crimes stemming from the incident, including the unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.
Cooper pleaded guilty after a settlement conference earlier this month.
In court, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Brooks McClain maintained that Cooper, upset by his father’s arrest, loaded his Jeep Cherokee with guns and headed to the jail, calling 911 when he arrived to say he was coming for them. He parked across nearby U.S. Highway 20, and sat with his rifle aimed at the jail, waiting.
In a “full confession,” Cooper told police that “it was his intent, at that time, to shoot any officers that responded and showed up to that location,” McClain said. He then fired a single shot at the front of the jail where the bullet lodged in a cinder block. No one was hit. As restitution, the judge ordered Cooper to pay for the repair of the cinder block. The only reason police didn’t show up before Cooper left, McClain said Monday, was due to a miscommunication between 911 dispatchers and Bend Police.
Cooper was arrested after a chase along U.S. Highway 97, during which he nearly collided with police and other cars, crossed the median, drove the wrong way and reached speeds close to 100 mph.
Katherine Griffith, Cooper’s defense attorney, said she “adamantly” disagreed that Cooper intended to hurt anybody that night and portrayed a different side to Cooper.
Throughout his life, Cooper has struggled “with some conditions that make it very difficult for him to process difficult situations and
engage in high-level problem solving skills,” she said.
Griffith said she met with Cooper, combed through school records and spoke with experts to help understand his higher-level reasoning and problem solving skills.
Cooper — who didn’t speak beyond brief statements to Crutchley — believed his life was over after his father’s arrest, Griffith said. He was “blinded by his panic and fear” and “wasn’t able to make rational decisions about what to do next,” she said.
Her client saw three ways out of this situation, Griffith said: getting arrested, crashing or being shot and killed by police.
“The only harm that Mr. Cooper intended … was harm to himself and not harm to anyone else,” said Griffith, who added that Cooper once wrote to her: “I may have done a bad thing, but that is what I did, not who I am.”
Before announcing the sentence, Crutchley told Cooper: “With respect to whether or not you’re a bad person, I’m not here to make a determination on that today. What I’m saying to you, though, is that you are what you do.”
