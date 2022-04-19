The Sunriver Service District is asking voters to approve an $18 million levy to fund construction of a new public safety building.
The buildings that house fire and police services in the destination resort have several issues, including roof problems, no suspect holding rooms, no decontamination space for first responders and insufficient accommodations for female firefighters, according to the service district.
The levy, if approved by voters in the May 17 primary election, would pay for improvements, such as housing police and fire operations under the same roof, building an interview room and a holding cell, and providing covered parking for police vehicles to prevent cars from getting buried in snow during the winter.
"Both the police facilities and the fire station are not up to current standards, and they are not buildings that are adequate in the future,” said Bill Hepburn, the chair of the Sunriver Service District.
The levy would assess 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It is difficult to determine an average assessed value of a home in Sunriver, Hepburn said — on his street alone he said it fluctuates between $290,000 and $1.4 million.
Hepburn said someone who owns a home with an assessed value of $400,000 would pay $188 in the first year of the levy.
The rest of the project will be covered by $3 million from service district reserves and $8 million in Deschutes County transient room tax revenue.
Hepburn said it is critical for the district to pass a levy now versus five years from now, because the $8 million from the county helps keep the cost low for Sunriver taxpayers.
"There is absolutely no guarantee we would be able to do something like that again,” Hepburn said, referring to receiving $8 million from Deschutes County. “This is a unique opportunity to have the county funding almost half the cost of the project. That opportunity may never come up again."
Hepburn said the service district has yet to hear any negative comments about the levy since the district began campaigning for it last year, and the secretary of state website does not show any organized opposition groups to the levy.
“We worked hard at limiting the impact on the Sunriver taxpayer and I think we've done it,” he said.
