The Les Schwab Amphitheater has postponed the second Brandi Carlile concert set for Sunday night in Bend due to wildfire smoke that is blanketing Central Oregon, according to Beau Eastes, marketing director for the theater and the Old Mill District.
It has been rescheduled to Sept. 20, according to Eastes.
Tickets for the show will be valid for the Sept. 20 concert, but refunds are also available from the point of purchase, he said.
No decision has been made on the Death Cab for Cutie concert set for Monday night at the outdoor venue, Eastes said.
"We hope the wind blows the smoke out of here by then," he said.
Bend's air quality index as of Sunday afternoon is rated at 274, very unhealthy. It is not expected to improve until late Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, Sunday and Monday's weather will include widespread haze and smoke. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday will contain smoke between noon and 3 p.m. It will later become sunny, with a high near 89. Winds will calm by the late afternoon, the weather service said.
Meanwhile, the public is reminded to wear a mask at the venue and bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards. Staff members will make sure concertgoers have a mask when they enter the amphitheater and check their vaccination status or negative test. Then, staff remind people to wear masks during the concert.
