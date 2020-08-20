During her freshman year at Summit High School last year, Elisa Lahaix heard school staff discuss suicide and racist bullying with students. But she said she never heard the story of Deshaun Adderley — a 14-year-old student at Summit who died by suicide in 2017, after he was allegedly bullied for being Black.
After reading about Deshaun online, Elisa, now 15, felt her school was burying his story. So she started an online petition in early August to install a plaque, honoring Deshaun and telling his story, so all students could be aware of the dangers of racism.
As of Thursday, more than 5,350 people have signed the petition.
“It makes me feel really happy," Elisa said of the petition's spread. "I hope this story is going to reach more people and more people are going to be aware of the situation.”
Beyond informing people about Deshaun's story, Elisa hopes the plaque will hold Summit High School and Bend-La Pine Schools' leaders responsible for their role in not preventing his death, she said.
In December, the Adderley family sued Bend-La Pine Schools, Deschutes County and 10 Summit High students for $400,000 for wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The 10 Summit students allegedly used racial epithets directed at Deshaun and committed physical violence against him, and the school district and the county's suicide prevention team did not do enough to help Deshaun, the lawsuit states.
The Adderley family, through a third party, declined to comment on this article.
Summit High School had a higher percentage of white students than any other Oregon non-charter high school with at least 500 students during the 2019-20 school year. That year, only six Summit students, or 0.4% of the student population, were Black, according to state data. About 87% of Summit students were white.
Some of Summit's feeder schools — High Lakes and William E. Miller elementary schools and Cascade and Pacific Crest middle schools — are also the whitest large non-charter schools in Oregon for their respective age ranges, according to state data.
Although Bend as a whole has similar demographics as Summit — nearly 86% of the city is non-Hispanic white, according to the U.S. Census — white students make up only 80% of the other two major high schools in Bend, Mountain View and Bend High.
White students only made up about 62% of the total Oregon student population in 2019-20, while Black students represented more than 2% of the state.
Elisa believes this lack of diversity results in a racist culture at Summit, with students making racist jokes or using slurs.
"Because it’s a predominantly white school, that can make people who are not white feel unsafe at Summit," Elisa said.
Maya Gardner, who just graduated from Summit High School this June, agreed.
"I’ve seen (racist) things carved into desks, I've heard the N-word dropped in the halls," she said. "A lot of people turn a blind eye when they see it happening. I know I did that for the longest time as well.”
Gardner — a member of student-led activist group Bend4BLM — said she signed the petition. But she hopes Bend-La Pine leaders do more than installing a memorial to combat racism in schools.
"(The plaque) would be a great start, and I think it would be good for students to know Deshaun’s story, but I think this is just the beginning," she said. "I don't want this to end up being a Band-Aid."
Riccardo Waites, director of Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, said he would like to see Bend-La Pine honor Deshaun by telling his story, or possibly by creating scholarships or a counseling program in his name.
"When kids are feeling the way Deshaun was, they know what happened to him … and maybe they can get some support this time," he said.
Bend-La Pine has made a concerted push in the past year to make its schools a more equitable place for marginalized students. This summer, the school board passed a set of anti-racist rules for the superintendent and pledged to change other outdated district-wide rules to promote equity and fight discrimination.
District spokesperson Julianne Repman — in a joint statement also attributed to Bend-La Pine Superintendent Lora Nordquist and Summit High School Principal Michael McDonald — said Bend-La Pine leaders are aware of the petition, and have not yet made a decision about building a plaque honoring Deshaun.
Melissa Adams, a mental health therapist who works with many local teenagers, had mixed feelings about a potential plaque honoring Deshaun. On one hand, she believes it could normalize suicidal thoughts for students, who would then be more willing to seek professional help.
"If people can talk about (suicide) a little bit, it loses its power," Adams said.
But she also had some worries that, if executed poorly, a plaque could glorify teen suicide. The Adderley family, not the school district or students, should have the final say on whether or not Deshaun should have a plaque in his honor or have his story told in schools, Adams said.
Elise understands the concerns of glorifying suicide, and said she'd be open to honoring Deshaun in an alternate way.
"I’d be willing to work with mental health specialists to find a solution that doesn’t glorify suicide," she said.
