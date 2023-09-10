Summit High entrance

Students exit the main entrance of Summit High School Oct. 25, 2018.

 Bulletin file

All classes and activities at Summit High School in Bend were canceled for Monday, Sept. 11 after a threat surfaced on social media on Saturday night. 

The Bend-La Pine Schools district alerted families of Summit High students Sunday night that school would be canceled on Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.