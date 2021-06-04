Branden Plascencia didn't think much about theater before middle school. He hadn't acted in anything, and hadn't seen many shows or musical films.
But a theater elective class in eighth grade sparked an interest for Plascencia. A year later, he auditioned for his first stage play as a freshman at Summit High School, "Begets," and when he got a part, he knew he had found his group of people.
"I grew a close relationship with the cast," said Plascencia, now 18. "It’s perfect to start in high school, because you feel welcomed when you first start out.”
As a graduating senior, Plascencia has fully immersed himself in the theater world. He's performed lead roles in three different musicals at Summit High, and plans to study theater at a Seattle arts college after graduating Saturday.
And over the past month, Plascencia finished acting in his most challenging and prestigious role yet for Summit: Jean Valjean from "Les Misérables."
Valjean is arguably the most beloved role in one of modern Broadway's biggest musicals — originated by stage icon Colm Wilkinson and famously portrayed by Hugh Jackman in a 2012 filmed adaptation. It's such a towering role that Plascencia admitted he was initially terrified.
"You have a lot of big shoes and expectations to fill," he said. "It’s one of those characters that’s so iconic, that you want to do it right and you get scared.”
"Les Misérables" is also a tricky musical to perform due to its format: every line of dialogue is sung, almost like an opera.
"Getting every note correct and moving the scene at the same time, there’s a lot of things you have to watch out for," Plascencia said. "But with this cast, it was so fun — we nailed it.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Summit High's theater company decided to film the show outdoors, song-by-song, over a 12-day period, said theater teacher Lara Okamoto. The filmed production will be streamed online for two nights only — June 11 and 12, at 7 p.m. — at summittheatrecompany.com.
Plascencia said filming a musical, rather than performing on stage with a live audience, was odd. But it did allow for the actors to start over and try again if they flubbed a line or missed a note, he said.
"It was an experience that was truly unique," Plascencia said.
Okamoto, who's taught Plascencia on stage for four years, not only praised Plascencia's talent and work ethic, but also his humbleness.
"He would never boast about having any of these roles, and he’s very sweet and humble and even shy at times," she said. "It's kind of heartwarming to see him take on these monstrous roles and still do so with a lot of humility.”
This fall, Plascencia will study theater at Cornish College of the Arts, near downtown Seattle. He'll be studying stage performance, as well as the behind-the-scenes aspect of theater.
Plascencia said his goal is to make a career out of theater, and hopefully write his own show someday.
"It doesn’t matter if I’m acting or directing, but as long as I’m creating things and making people happy, I’m fulfilled," Plascencia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.