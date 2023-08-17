stock_COCC
Central Oregon Community College

Central Oregon Community College brought nearly $300 million to Central Oregon’s economy during the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a recent study from data analysis company Lightcast on the economic value of Oregon’s 17 community colleges.

COCC also supported more than 3,000 jobs, which is equal to one out of every 43 jobs in Central Oregon, said a press release from the college Tuesday.

