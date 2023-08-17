Central Oregon Community College brought nearly $300 million to Central Oregon’s economy during the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a recent study from data analysis company Lightcast on the economic value of Oregon’s 17 community colleges.
COCC also supported more than 3,000 jobs, which is equal to one out of every 43 jobs in Central Oregon, said a press release from the college Tuesday.
“To have a $300 million impact on the Central Oregon counties is a huge number, and it’s something we’re really proud of as a college,” said Michael LaLonde, vice president of finance and operations. He said he was particularly impressed by the jobs statistic.
The money the college brought in is 2% of Central Oregon’s gross regional product and is almost as big as the region’s transportation and warehousing industry.
Graduates have increased financial stability in the future through their schooling since they make $8,000 more a year than someone with a high school diploma working in Oregon would, according to the study. This eventually turns into $280,000 in higher earnings over an entire career. Overall, through the money they spend as students and the increased earnings they make as graduates, students raise the economic status of Central Oregon.
The college supports different industries in Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, and created more tax revenue than it received for the region and the state. Therefore, the region had increased tax revenues and savings.
COCC receives funding from the state through property taxes, and the study indicated the return on the community’s investment was nearly $6 for every $1 put in.
“It really communicates that there’s a lot of value that we provide, and that we are definitely deserving of that type of investment to run the college and help students get a degree,” said LaLonde.
Investment in COCC ultimately creates a large number of benefits in Central Oregon, including increased spending in the region and bringing graduates to the workforce, among others.
Education helps workers earn more and rely less on welfare programs. By educating students, the college helps grow that trend, said LaLonde.
“We’re just really proud of the work we do here,” he said.
