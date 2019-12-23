The results of a recent biennial survey of Bend households show an increase in the public’s trust of the Bend Police Department and an improved perception of officer job performance.

Around 90% of more than 700 Bend households surveyed responded positively in the study conducted by researchers at Portland State University.

Police in major cities like Portland see public trust in those categories in the 50s.

“BPD’s performance, in the eyes of the community, has improved significantly since 2017,” wrote the study’s authors, Kris Henning and Greg Stewart. “People who had direct contact with a BPD officer over the past 12 months are generally satisfied with these interactions and most officers are adhering to the principles of procedural justice.”

Bend Police Chief Jim Porter said the increase in trust validates his office’s novel approach to helping its employees deal with stress. Its wellness regime now includes meditation, a spousal support group, legal counseling for drafting wills and nutrition coaching.

The program has caught the attention of national media and kept Porter busy with speaking engagements. The department’s wellness program has been featured in the PBS special “Mindfulness Goes Mainstream,” the July 2019 issue of Men’s Health Magazine, as well as at recent training seminars of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, the International Chiefs of Police Conference and the U.S. Department of Justice’s law enforcement recruitment and retention forum.

In late 2013, a sexual misconduct scandal involving a former Bend lieutenant — Chris Carney — led to scrutiny of the overall leadership and culture at Bend Police Department.

Following a weeklong internal investigation, City Manager Eric King fired then-chief Jeff Sale. It wasn’t just for the Carney episode, according to Bulletin archives. King interviewed 20 city employees and found a disconnect between Bend Police Department command staff and department employees, a lack of effective leadership, a failing strategy for implementing change and a workforce reluctant to voice concerns to management.

Since then, Sale’s replacement, Porter, has leaned hard into employee wellness. He started by changing the department’s hiring and recruitment practices.

The most important interview question he asks job applicants during the hiring process is one you might not expect: “Where have you volunteered?”

“We hire problem-solvers and empathetic people,” Porter said. “We’re hiring people with high emotional intelligence and a service-based mindset.”

Once the right people are hired, Porter said, the department is focused on keeping them physically healthy and mentally strong, to withstand the strains of a stress-filled career.

“When I started my career, police officers addressed their mental health issues with alcohol and divorces,” Porter said. “We have to build resilience in these officers so when the big push comes, they’re able to overcome it and compartmentalize and move it out of there, or have the ability to understand that it’s OK to be hurting.”

The survey, which cost the department $10,000, is used at budgeting to determine what residents want from Bend Police and where to direct police resources in Bend. The 2019 results show increases in trust over 2015 and 2017.

In 2019, there were more than 100,000 calls for service to Bend Police. Each of those calls involved between two and 10 police department employees, from front-line staff to evidence technicians, Porter said.

In that time, Bend Police Department made around 4,000 arrests and issued more than 10,000 citations.

As far as areas of improvement, the survey states that more people in 2019 than 2017 believe that violent crime, property crime and trespassing are a problem for the city.

And in an unusual twist, young people were more likely to report feeling less safe in their neighborhoods. In many communities it’s typically older residents who feel less safe in their communities, but, the survey authors note, in Bend, it could be related to which neighborhoods young people live in.