Central Oregon Community College has run a field research study abroad program to Indonesia for over a decade, and eight students set off for West Java early this week for another trip — the first one since the pandemic.
The students will spend several weeks in Indonesia, learning how to conduct field research by collecting raw data and observing the wildlife and ecosystem in the Pangandaran Nature Reserve. The students come from a variety of majors, and all came up with a project they could complete in the field on biodiversity, conservation or global health.
This will be the first year psychology professor Matthew Novak will be helming the study abroad program on his own, without the previous partnership of University of Washington professor Randy Kyes.
If American students want to go to Indonesia, the program is now run through COCC.
“Field research is not for everybody, but the program is designed to give them a taste of what that lifestyle would be like in a relatively safe, protected environment where there’s hopefully lots of gain and very little risk,” said Novak.
Undergraduate students don’t often get research opportunities, and it is rare for a community college to offer an opportunity to learn firsthand how to do field research in the wild.
“The Indonesia Field Study program is an opportunity for students to get outside of their life experience and look at something new and see if it’s for them,” said Novak, who is also the current president of the American Society of Primatologists.
The students will spend two to three weeks in the field working with Indonesian college students, after a few days acclimating to Indonesia.
After the fieldwork, the students will participate in outreach with the local community to apply what they’ve learned, said Novak. The students then participate in a cultural exchange in Bogor for a few days before heading back to the airport.
The program is open to non-science majors, and Novak encourages study of any aspect of the ecosystem. Novak said he tells students to expect the trip to cost $5,000, though he added that it’s an overestimate.
“If I could do away with that concern, what a wonderful world it would be,” he said.
The program opened to American students in 1995
The program was initially for Indonesian students, and opened to international students in 1995. A first-year graduate student at the time, Novak was among the first students who joined under Randy Kyes. Novak wanted to see if field research was something he wanted to do for a career, and Kyes wanted to start taking American students to Indonesia.
“It kind of changed my perspective on the world, because I had never really traveled much internationally back then,” said Novak.
Novak joined COCC as a professor in 2011, and a student approached him to ask how to do field research. Novak put him in touch with Kyes, and a partnership between the two colleges was born.
The field study program has been hosted on Tinjil Island since 1991, but this year students will be working on the Pangandaran Nature Reserve.
Katie Rutledge, who now works as a learning specialist at a California middle school, participated in the field study program in 2014 and 2015, and is still involved in the planning.
Rutledge believes in paying it forward for other scholars.
“I didn’t think I was going to go past community college and because of that experience, it took me to my graduate program, to be honest. Everybody that’s part of it is like a family. ... I can call anybody in the middle of the night if I need anything and they’re, like, ‘how can we help?’” she said.
Filming monkeys in the wild
Ulf Ullby, a psychology student at COCC, is one of the eight students going on the trip this year. A nontraditional student, he worked as an engineer in Denmark and moved to Portland in 2019. He’s been studying with the psychology department at COCC for a few years, and said the professors are all “academic heavyweights.”
“So the opportunity to go with someone like Matt on a field study trip and learn about how to study things in the wild, especially research methods, that’s an incredible opportunity to me,” said Ullby.
While in Indonesia, Ullby wants to see if he can use cameras to record observations of monkeys in the wild. His hope is to give researchers the ability to learn about monkey psychology without having to travel to Indonesia. Cameras may also allow monkeys to behave more naturally, without humans around. Though monkeys will get used to human presence, he said, it can take time and their behavior may change in the meantime.
“If we can observe them secretly, we might get more natural behavior,” he said.
Ullby said the upcoming trip was going to include a lot of new experiences.
“I’ve never been to the country, and I’m going to collaborate with people I’ve never met who don’t speak much English either, to live in the jungle and observe monkeys, which I’ve never done. So all of that is new and overwhelming,” Ullby said. “We’re all nervous. We’re sending each other text messages about how nervous we are.”
From a rational point of view, Ullby said he knows it will work out.
Novak believes he helps COCC students succeed by acting as an academic adviser, teaching and supporting them at events. However, he said those aren’t his most important roles.
Novak said, “When I think of how can I contribute to the long-term success of students here at COCC...this is the thing that I can do to give students a foothold on a larger world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.