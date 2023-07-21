Central Oregon Community College has run a field research study abroad program to Indonesia for over a decade, and eight students set off for West Java early this week for another trip — the first one since the pandemic.

The students will spend several weeks in Indonesia, learning how to conduct field research by collecting raw data and observing the wildlife and ecosystem in the Pangandaran Nature Reserve. The students come from a variety of majors, and all came up with a project they could complete in the field on biodiversity, conservation or global health.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

