While some Central Oregon students are going to summer school to take standard classes to catch up on school credits, several districts are using a variety of unique programs to help students find joy in school after multiple grim years of pandemic learning.
Students are playing kickball while diving through slip-and-slides, studying Japanese, building skis and snowboards in wood shops, painting murals, hiking through forests, cooking s’mores using solar energy and practicing yoga and kickboxing.
“We try to make it feel more like a summer camp than school,” said Jonathan Oelkers, who runs the Summer Blast program for Crook County’s elementary schoolers, which had about 530 students this year. He added, “That’s a ton. It’s hard to find enough teachers.”
The program is one of several regionwide that have expanded over the past two years due to state grant funds meant to help students reengage with schooling despite learning loss brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some districts are also holding programs to assist youths with some of the most challenging parts of being a student today, from mental health to the daunting transitioning to a new school.
“Now more than ever, we’re (seeing) students and families who have had a hard time as of late,” said Stephanie Wilcox, the elementary school improvement specialist for the Redmond School District.
Most school districts are seeing similar summer school enrollment compared to last year, when new state grant funding allowed the expansion of summer programs.
In Bend, roughly 1,300 students attended the district’s summer programs, which include coding, robotics, photography, art, poetry and Japanese studies, according to John Craft, the summer school programs administrator for Bend-La Pine Schools. That’s slightly less than last year because the district’s high school summer programs focused on freshmen and sophomores this year, rather than every grade level like last year.
In Crook County, the school district served nearly 1,100 students in its summer school programs, which included art classes, theater, physical education, sewing, photography, movie making and wood shop. That’s also slightly lower than last year, but educators in the district are nonetheless excited about the number of students they are seeing show up for programs this season.
“If we’re getting almost 90 students in the building per week, eating breakfast and lunch and hanging out with friends while doing educational, fun projects, that’s a huge win,” said Crook County Middle School Principal Marques Hase.
But in Redmond, some students aren’t showing up to the first days of summer school. Administrators there attribute this to the toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on students.
“Teachers are burnt out; students are burnt out, so the thought of coming to school during the summer is daunting,” said Stacy Stockseth, the secondary educational support specialist for the Redmond School District.
Meanwhile, districts like Redmond and Sisters are holding programs specifically to help students who are struggling with their social and emotional health, providing a respite for families as the summer months keep their children at home. Some districts are focusing on helping their most vulnerable student groups.
In Redmond, the district held a program that prioritized helping youths with physical and behavioral disabilities, providing yoga and kickboxing classes.
Educators said these programs are increasingly important this summer as students and teachers recover from another challenging academic year.
“Students need to be in-person, with their feet on the ground in the classroom,” said Sisters Middle School Principal Tim Roth. “It’s important for social and emotional health.”
Students at the middle school are taking art classes and making a mural in the commons area. Others are taking math classes. Later this month, the school will be holding a course where students hike around the forests that encompass the town and read in the woods.
“We just want kids to feel wanted and like they belong here,” Roth said.
In about a month, students will be returning to their classrooms throughout Central Oregon. Now, educators are helping incoming sixth graders prepare for middle school, and incoming ninth graders prepare for high school.
Hase, the Crook County Middle School principal, said the school’s sixth grade orientation programs this summer have been especially popular. School staff have been leading students on school scavenger hunts, showing them how to use their lockers, and helping the students “get the lay of the land.”
