Electrician Jim Kelly guides Owen South, 12, center, and Chance Helt, 13, as they run electrical wire in a kitchen trailer at Forge School in Bend. The students are building the kitchen trailer for the Central Oregon Villages homeless village in Bend.
Five students who attend Forge School, a small private school in Bend, are leading the build of a mobile kitchen trailer for the Central Oregon Villages homeless village, and plan to be finished within a few weeks.
Forge School opened three years ago, and has 16 students this year. The school individualizes students’ instruction to bring out their passions. This year, one of the school’s focuses is architecture, and five students ages 12 to 14 became particularly interested in the subject, said Carolyn Helt, co-founder of Forge School.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
