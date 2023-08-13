A new generation of children and teens at Bend-La Pine Schools were getting addicted to nicotine. Juuls, the trendy e-cigarettes, had amassed a cult-like following on social media across the country, and students were using them en masse.
By 2021, it was clear to Sean Reinhart, the executive director of student services, vaping was a glaring problem, one that demanded action from administrators.
“A lot of kids are wanting to vape in school, and so it became a leading edge for discipline violations,” Reinhart said. Between 2015 and 2021, the number of students receiving discipline for using tobacco products jumped over 337%, according to data from the school district.
For Reinhart and educators nationwide, it’s a question of how to enforce the consequences of misbehavior without interfering with the student’s academic progress. Reforming discipline policies has long been a simmering issue in Oregon’s education system — one that has received sporadic attention and effort across the state.
Nearly a decade ago, lawmakers directed schools to amend their written discipline policies in an effort to rein in high rates of suspensions and expulsions. These laws saw short-lived success but were later deemed ineffective.
Now, as students continue to be removed from classrooms, often for non-violent misbehavior, there’s a mounting effort to find new programs and discipline policies that can prevent lost instruction time, limit misbehavior and support the emotional well-being of children and teens. Meanwhile, some are questioning whether lenient law enforcement, a lack of training opportunities for teachers or dwindling financial resources is to blame for the failed reforms.
In addressing rampant vaping, educators at Bend-La Pine Schools saw an opportunity to help students. For the past two years, children and teens caught smoking for the first time could either receive an out-of-school suspension or participate in UpShift, a smoking awareness course. UpShift is an example of a program that limits the practice of exclusionary discipline, the catch-all term for punishment that removes students from classrooms, including expulsions, suspensions or referrals to law enforcement.
“It’s a challenge to implement, it takes a lot of staff time. But the feedback we got from people who participated was very positive,” said Reinhart. Over 90% of surveyed staff said that UpShift is a better alternative for students than out-of-school suspension, and 89% of surveyed students said that they either smoked less or hadn’t smoked since completing UpShift. So far, around 150 students have participated in the course.
Rethinking discipline in Oregon schools
From 2013 to 2015, Oregon lawmakers passed a series of bills with two goals in mind; stop removing students from classrooms as a form of punishment for non-violent misbehavior and limit suspensions or expulsions for weapons offenses that don’t involve firearms. The laws required schools to change their written discipline policies and gave educators the discretion to determine punishment on a case-by-case basis.
“The reason that we started going down this path was because of the school-to-prison pipeline,” said Sara Gelser, the Oregon state senator who sponsored SB 553. “If you looked at the discipline data, black and brown students and students with disabilities were regularly and very disproportionately excluded from school.”
According to data from Bend-La Pine Schools, the overall number of in-school and out-of-school suspensions dropped more than 24% from 2016-17 to the 2022-23 school year. During that same time period, in-school suspensions for students of color increased by .5% and the number of out-of-school suspensions decreased by 1.5%.
Removing a student from school can have serious ramifications later in that child’s life, too. Research has found that once a student is suspended, they are more likely to develop substance abuse disorders and encounter the criminal justice system, and less likely to complete high school or pursue higher education.
“Bend-La Pine Schools recognizes the discrepancy in the student experience for historically underserved students,” said Scott Maben, Bend-La Pine Schools director of communications. “Our district goals demonstrate our commitment to closing achievement gaps and creating more equitable experiences for students, with an emphasis on improving the experiences of marginalized students.”
While Oregon lawmakers urged schools to limit zero-tolerance discipline, the new laws stopped short of recommending alternative policies and did not mandate how teachers should address student misbehavior now that suspensions and expulsions were discouraged. School administrators instead had the freedom to choose how to best meet the state’s new goals, and soon a patchwork approach to discipline reform developed across Oregon’s 197 school districts.
While approaches to preventative discipline are varied, there are common threads. Most, if not all, programs focus on alleviating the underlying issues that cause students to misbehave and emphasize the importance of trust between teachers and students. On paper, the idea is simple. Address the root causes of behavioral problems, and classroom disruptions will dwindle.
“The acuity of mental health needs for students has reached crisis proportions,” said John Inglish, the former chair of the Oregon School Discipline Advisory Council. “That probably is manifesting as really challenging behavior.”
One of the most popular K-12 programs in the country — Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports — focuses on promoting a positive student culture, setting clear expectations and providing individualized support for high risk students. Some schools, like those in Bend, have drug and alcohol counselors or harm reduction programs, such as UpShift, that can help students navigate substance abuse disorders. Other practices, such as restorative justice, often involve teachers leading small group discussions between students to resolve conflict.
“Everyone belongs. Everyone has value. So that means even when someone has created harm, we don’t pluck them out of our community,” said Sonya Littledeer-Evans, the deputy director at the Deschutes County Juvenile Community Justice program. “We stay at the table and together, centering relationships, we repair the harm together.”
Districts across Oregon, including those in Eugene, Hood River, Portland and Bend have introduced restorative justice practices in their schools to some capacity. While the Oregon Department of Education monitors statewide suspension and expulsion data, it does not track which discipline reform programs have been introduced across the state. Due to the lack of monitoring, it’s difficult to understand how many schools in Oregon have adopted new policies, and their effectiveness.
“It’s important to remember that there’s a lot happening in our communities that children and adolescents are trying to make sense of,” said Lucy Purgason, an assistant professor of counseling at Oregon State University-Cascades. “We can access any traumatic stressor right from our phone. I think it does impact their ability sometimes to feel hopeful about their future.”
Shortcomings of Oregon school discipline reform laws
In 2020, the shortcomings of Oregon’s school discipline legislation became clear when a group of researchers studied the statewide data. The results were mixed at best.
While the number of students receiving out-of-school suspensions or expulsions declined across all grades, the progress was short lived and the use of exclusionary discipline began to rise a few years later. Students in Oregon were still being removed from class as a form of punishment (the rate of in-school suspensions hadn’t changed). And Black and Indigenous students were even more likely to receive exclusionary discipline after the reforms, complicating the state’s goal of addressing racial inequity.
Vicki Nikisoka, a senior researcher at Education Northwest, was disappointed to discover that the reforms had failed, but not surprised.
Understanding why expulsions and suspensions began to rise again was beyond the scope of her research, said Nishioka. And while it’s likely that there’s not a single, conclusive reason why parts of the laws failed, introducing statewide education reform can be a massive undertaking — one that Oregon’s education system wasn’t prepared to accomplish.
Training needed for discipline reform
For starters, the laws did not earmark funding for districts to hire additional staff or to pay for training opportunities for educators, according to Marc Siegel, a spokesperson from Oregon’s Department of Education. If a district wanted to hire more employees, administrators had to apply for grants or find the funds to do so within their already tight budgets. This could be particularly difficult in Oregon, where the state has historically spent less money per student than the national average.
When the Bend-La Pine school district opened a public comment period as to whether schools should adopt restorative justice practices, the response from teachers was uniform and blunt. Comment after comment emphasized the need for additional training if the discipline reform was to be taken seriously.
“Non-exclusionary practices are trauma-informed, equitable, and it takes less time to solve a problem durably than traditional disciplinary measures,” wrote Jake Slodk, an educator at the Bend-La Pine school district. “However, if there is an ‘ask’ of union members to implement this without the correct level of professional development, there should be no expectation that this will be implemented districtwide.”
The Bend-La Pine school board voted to incorporate restorative justice practices into their written discipline policy in 2022, and many administrators, but not most teachers, have since received training on the practice, Maben said.
It’s important that teachers have flexibility and control over how they choose to address misbehavior in their classrooms, and restorative justice practices are just one of many tools available to them, Maben said. However, if a teacher alters their approach to restorative justice too much, it can undermine the overall effectiveness of the program. And for discipline reform to be successful, said Inglish, long-term, unified commitment from employees across the district is essential.
“If you’re really trying to affect systemic change at a district level, it’s going to take you three to five years. It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Inglish said. “You’ve got to have superintendents, building principals, assistant principals, teachers, and counselors, all with that same common vision.”
While state Sen. Gelser agrees that there could always be more state funding for education, she doesn’t believe that a lack of resources is the main reason why the reforms failed. In recent years, there’s been an uptick in what she describes as reluctance and stubbornness from districts when lawmakers try to pass legislation to standardize training procedures across the state, even when millions of dollars in funding are made available.
“A lot of districts will say that they are using [PBIS], but they aren’t doing it to fidelity. They aren’t training people. It’s not consistent across the district and there’s confusion about what it means not to do exclusionary discipline,” Sen. Gelser said. “You have to invest in the training for everybody to be part of it, and districts have been unwilling to do that.”
