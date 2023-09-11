Authorities arrested a 17-year-old Summit High School student in connection with a bomb threat against the school, but after searching the campus Sunday and Monday, concluded the threat was unfounded.
The threat was discovered on an anonymous social media post on Saturday and Bend-La Pine Schools decided to close the school Monday, canceling all classes and athletic activities. The threat said an explosive device would be detonated at the school.
Bend Police officers and FBI agents arrested the student at home Sunday night. Because the student is a minor, no other identifying information was released, Bend Police said in a news release Monday. The student faces a charge of first-degree disorderly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of as much as $6,250.
Even after the search, Summit High School remained closed Monday, and after-school programs, practices and games were canceled, said Scott Maben, the district's director of communications.
"We're losing an entire day of instruction at Summit High School today for 1,350 students, and that's a big deal. Every day is important," said Maben. "Any time we catch wind of a threat or a safety issue like this, we're going to take it extremely seriously and devote all of our resources to addressing it quickly, including partnering with law enforcement."
Maben encouraged families and students to think carefully about personal responsibility and safety when going online.
Bend Police did not release the social media platform the post was made on. The post, which mentions bringing an explosive device to Summit High and references Monday's anniversary of 9/11, has since been deleted.
"We took this threat very seriously because the threat identified specific facts, like a time, a date, a location, the details of the action, and because we couldn't say with certainty that it was a hoax because of those detailed facts, we took it particularly seriously and investigated it thoroughly and quickly," said Sheila Miller, Bend Police communications manager.
The Deschutes County District Attorney's office and juvenile justice department would determine the ultimate charge the juvenile suspect will face, said Miller.
The police investigation to unearth whether the threat was credible continued into the weekend after the post was discovered Saturday night.
The FBI and Oregon State Police also both assisted in the investigation.
