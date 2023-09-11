Summit High entrance

Students exit the main entrance of Summit High School Oct. 25, 2018.

 Bulletin file

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old Summit High School student in connection with a bomb threat against the school, but after searching the campus Sunday and Monday, concluded the threat was unfounded.

The threat was discovered on an anonymous social media post on Saturday and Bend-La Pine Schools decided to close the school Monday, canceling all classes and athletic activities. The threat said an explosive device would be detonated at the school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.