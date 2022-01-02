A strong cold front is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to parts of the Pacific Northwest.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from Sunday night through Monday afternoon for the Portland metro area down through the Willamette Valley, as well as much of the coast.
There’s also a wind advisory in place for much of Oregon, with stronger winds in Central Oregon and the lower Willamette Valley.
This storm is expected to stick around for the next few days.
The winds could break tree limbs or cause power outages. People in high-wind areas should secure anything outside that could become hazardous. They should drive carefully, especially if they’re driving a large vehicle.
Hurricane-force gusts on the Oregon Coast could top 70 mph, according to the weather service.
The Cascades are expecting to get another 15 to 30 inches of snow at elevations above 2,000 feet. The weather service advises people to avoid traveling through this region.
Information from Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Oregonian are included in this report.
