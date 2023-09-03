Keeping Central Oregon attractive and not over used is vital for tourism and residents, who want to protect the outdoor recreation for future generations.
About 1.3 million visitors came to Central Oregon in 2022, according to a Visit Bend report.
Keeping Central Oregon attractive and not over used is vital for tourism and residents, who want to protect the outdoor recreation for future generations.
About 1.3 million visitors came to Central Oregon in 2022, according to a Visit Bend report.
In Bend, there are 3,100 hotel rooms and about 900 short term rental units, according to the city’s website. The industry employs about 13,000 people at 720 different businesses, according to employment data.
It’s the third highest sector of the Central Oregon economy, but balancing use with preservation is a delicate dance.
Visitors pay 10.4% room tax to the city of Bend and 1.5% to the state on all hotels and short term vacation rentals. Revenues raised pay for marketing and fund police, fire and street services.
A question that comes up frequently is, what’s the capacity in terms of visitors that’s right for the community, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO.
“Like many places in the west, Bend has to grapple with the tipping point of where population meets resources, regardless of whether or not you are talking about visitors or residents,” Dugan said. “Visit Bend supports the role of land managers such as the forest serve and its use of permitting to manage visitors.”
There are areas that are borderline overused, like Tumalo Falls and Sparks Lake, Dugan said.
“We use special projects such as the Bend Sustainability Fund, a grant that uses tax revenue from short-term lodging tax paid by visitors, to fund projects that can address such issues,” Dugan said.
The Sustainability Fund has invested in creating new hiking trails at Mt. Bachelor, funding riverside restoration along the Deschutes and other projects meant to provide sustainable experiences in and around Bend.
Reporter: 541-633-2117,
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.