Riverbend

The Bend Sustainability Fund invested $142,565 to help the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council restore habitat along the Deschutes River at Riverbend Park, by creating three new river access points and limiting future degradation.

 Submitted photo

Keeping Central Oregon attractive and not over used is vital for tourism and residents, who want to protect the outdoor recreation for future generations.

About 1.3 million visitors came to Central Oregon in 2022, according to a Visit Bend report.

