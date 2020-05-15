Some streets, sidewalks and private parking lots in Bend could be opened to allow restaurants and businesses to have more space to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
With Gov. Kate Brown giving Deschutes County the go-ahead to start opening certain businesses on Friday, like personal services and restaurants, helping businesses find ways to operate with new social-distancing restrictions in a profitable way has become even more urgent.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will consider a number of options that could help some restaurants throughout the city expand their ability to serve more customers without packing them tightly indoors.
While some solutions could be enacted relatively quickly, others are more complicated and could take longer to plan.
“It’s something we want to work with the business owners (on) and see if it’s something that we want,” said Jon Skidmore, chief operating officer for the city.
The idea came up earlier this month after the owners of the downtown restaurant 900 Wall and their attorney and City Council candidate Anthony Broadman wrote to the city about opening portions of downtown streets for restaurant patrons.
But many ideas are going to go before the council on Wednesday — not just the proposal to close downtown streets.
One would allow businesses with private parking lots to use that space for tables instead of cars as long as they follow accessibility guidelines for those with disabilities.
Another idea would allow restaurants to use sidewalk space for seating — again, as long as the layout meets accessibility standards. Practically, this could take many forms, but one example could be a restaurant, which operates in the evenings, using the sidewalk in front of a neighboring business like a bank or salon, which only operates during the day, Skidmore said.
“It’s a spatial, mathematical equation that could be hard to solve in certain instances,” he said.
These decisions could be enacted by City Manager Eric King without a council vote, Skidmore said, which means they could be implemented relatively quickly.
“It’s more the question: Do the businesses along there want to see it happen?” Skidmore said.
But other ideas, like closing down certain streets and alleys to car traffic, would be more complicated. One proposal looks at closing Minnesota and Oregon avenues downtown on certain days and times, since they are streets that often get closed during special events anyway. The city could also close alleys like Brooks Alley downtown with signs and barriers.
Another proposal would close parts of Wall and Bond streets so that the diagonal parking spaces could be used for seating. One lane could then be used for parallel parking and the other as the lane of travel, with barriers on either side to protect restaurant-goers from street traffic.
Other areas of town, like the Old Mill District and NorthWest Crossing, could also be considered for similar closures as a pilot project.
And regardless of what proposals move forward , restaurants will still have to navigate other barriers, like getting approval from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to serve drinks outside their premises and passing environmental health inspections from the county, Skidmore said.
While some businesses have expressed interest and support in these ideas, others have been less enthusiastic, Skidmore said. Some businesses feel they could benefit more by having more parking spaces rather than restaurant seating. Others, however, have said they could see themselves potentially benefiting from more people being downtown to go to restaurants.
The Downtown Bend Business Association did not respond to a request for comment.
“We’ve got a variety of opinions on whether this is a good idea,” Skidmore said.
But Councilor Chris Piper, who has been talking with different cities that have instituted similar outdoor-seating changes, said a difference of opinions is to be expected.
Piper said he is supportive so far of helping businesses expand the space they can use, but said it’s important to not forget these plans could only work if people keep up with COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and keeping distance.
“We’re not going to have 100% perfection here, but I have faith and confidence in our restaurant owners in moving forward with the protocols of COVID-19,” Piper said.
