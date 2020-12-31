A father and daughter stranded overnight in their vehicle near Paulina Lake were located by Deschutes County Search and Rescue on Wednesday and helped back to safety.
Paul Thompson, 37, of Bend and his 13-year-old daughter had been stranded since Tuesday evening, according to a statement from Shane Zook, assistant search and rescue coordinator for the Deschutes County Sherriff’s Office.
The pair were initially reported missing by Thompson’s father. Family members had a general idea of the location of the pair by using a phone application to ping the location of the missing 13-year-old’s phone. The app indicated the pair was on the north side of Paulina Lake.
A later attempt made by a deputy to ping the phone failed, either because the phone was turned off or the battery had died.
Search and rescue volunteers traveled the majority of the way to the presumed location of the two missing people in a 4x4 pickup and then deployed an ATV to continue the search.
The volunteers located Thompson, his daughter, and their two dogs in the stranded vehicle at 5:30 p.m. after traveling 5.5 miles in the ATV. The pair were reportedly unharmed and given a ride to awaiting family members on China Hat Road.
