Monday night brought strong winds and sporadic thunderstorms throughout Central Oregon resulting in several small wildfires, with predictions of the same for Tuesday evening.
Eight small starts occurred north and northeast of the Oregon Badlands Wilderness area Monday evening. All were under half an acre as firefighters continued to contain them throughout the day Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon, smoke was visible from Crooked River Ranch due to a quarter-acre fire north of Sisters near the Fly Creek Fire. The fire was on Oregon Department of Forestry protected land, and air and ground crews responded. Within a few hours, control lines were established and crews began mopping up.
The Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook remains at 280 acres and 80% contained. A 1-acre fire, the Juniper Creek Fire, started near the Fly Creek Fire, but it was 50% contained by Monday night. The level three "go now" evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty campgrounds remains in place.
As of Tuesday morning, the Tolo Mountain Fire on the Crescent Ranger District was held at 41 acres and was 75% contained.
The Windigo Fire, a 1,200 acre fire 20 miles southeast of La Pine, is still at 0% containment. It began on Saturday, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Potter Fire, located 8 miles northeast of the Toketee area, has been reclassified at 85 acres instead of 400 acres due to more accurate mapping, but it is still 0% contained. It is a lightning-caused fire that began on Sunday.
The Windigo and Potter fires caused closures on the Pacific Crest Trail from state Highway 58 to state Highway 138. Kelsey Horse Camp in the Umpqua National Forest and a portion of Forest Road 60 from the Deschutes National Forest to the Umpqua National Forest are also closed.
