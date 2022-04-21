Volunteers on city of Bend commissions and committees will receive stipends for their work in an effort to level the playing field for who can participate in local government.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council approved an ordinance that allows commission and committee members to receive a stipend of $40 per meeting. The most one volunteer can receive in a year is $500.
“I think (the stipend is) a tangible way to show the city values the people who participate on our committees and commissions,” City Councilor Megan Perkins said after the vote.
The stipend for volunteers has been discussed as a priority since the council’s four newest councilors — Perkins, Anthony Broadman, Melanie Kebler and Rita Scheknelberg — were elected more than a year ago. All four campaigned on the premise of making local government more accessible.
The idea behind the stipends is to help people cover the costs that can be associated with volunteering, such as paying for parking or child care, for the duration of the meeting. Several councilors have argued that removing these kinds of barriers can help diversify volunteer-run committees, which often inform how the Bend City Council makes decisions.
“There are obviously expenses that are associated with their participation on these committees,” said Anna Allen, the city’s Equity and Inclusion director.
The estimated cost for the program, which will go into effect in June, is expected to be $63,000 a year, Allen said. Volunteer committee and commission members can choose to opt out of receiving a stipend.
The $500 cap was decided because a federal law states that is the highest a government can pay a volunteer before that person no longer qualifies for the city’s volunteer liability insurance, Allen said.
Allen said Bend is “ahead of the curve” by implementing stipends. Only two other jurisdictions in Oregon do something similar — the city of Hillsboro and Multnomah County, she said.
This money will come out of the general fund, which is primarily made up of property taxes, and was included in the budget that was approved last year, according to Sharon Wojda, the city’s chief financial officer.
