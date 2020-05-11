Almost no details have been released about a death investigation that closed a local street off the Culver Highway on Thursday.
“We don’t want witnesses and suspects to know what we know,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office was called out to the scene after someone reported seeing “something suspicious” on the property at the corner of state Highway 361 and Bear Drive. Adkins declined to elaborate on what was suspicious about the scene, other than confirming the sheriff’s office was investigating only one death.
The property has nearly nothing on it, other than a structure that is half above ground and half underground.
“I believe it’s an old potato cellar,” Adkins said.
The sheriff’s office closed Bear Drive to investigate the scene until 7 p.m. on Friday. No one is in custody related to the investigation, Adkins said, but the sheriff’s office has been interviewing suspects.
He said the public is not in danger, and that he hopes to release more information this week about the investigation. Part of the reason the sheriff’s office is waiting, Adkins said, is because he wants to curb the number of rumors that have been spreading about the investigation.
“We’re trying to be ultra-careful of this thing,” Adkins said.
