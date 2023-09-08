Stevens Road
This aerial view shows the intersection of Stevens Road, left, and SE 27th Street in Bend in 2021.   

 Bulletin file

More than 260 acres of empty land near southeast Bend, the Stevens Road Tract, is on its way to becoming housing after the City Council gave preliminary approval Wednesday to bring it inside the city’s urban growth boundary.

Wednesday’s decision has been years in the making. Ultimately, it will add thousands of housing units to Bend and include affordable housing.

Anna Kaminski is the city and county government reporter for The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(2) comments

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

Good to see Gary Miller's name in the paper. We need much more of that. How about a story on the acreage inside the UGB that Mr Miller and other speculators are holding?

guest3608
guest3608

There were 3 Chief Sponsors: Kropf, Zika, AND Senator Knopp. Bend Bulletin perpetually endorses solely liberal Democrats.

Please aim to be more comprehensive, present the full picture, and update your article to include all the Chief Sponsors including the incumbent Republican. It is misleading to omit material facts.

Here's HB 3318

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Measures/Overview/HB3318

(Edited by staff.)

