The Crook County School Board unanimously appointed Steve Holliday to fill Gwen Carr’s vacant seat through June 2025 at a special meeting Monday night.
Holliday was immediately sworn in through Zoom by outgoing board Chair Jessica Ritter. He apologized for not being able to make the meeting in person.
Holliday worked for Les Schwab Tire Centers and was a long-time co-owner of Prineville Disposal with his wife.
Holliday served with Ritter and outgoing member Doug Smith on the boards of the Powell Butte Community Charter School and the Crooked River Roundup, respectively. During the meeting, both voiced confidence in Holliday’s experience.
“He never ran toward conflict, but he never ran away,” said Ritter. She said she believes Holliday’s previous board experience will be helpful to the new members.
Ritter also thanked all 22 applicants, noting her surprise at how many people wanted to be involved in the school board.
“That’s a win for the kids of this community that we have so many wonderful people willing to be involved,” she said.
Smith said he was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the applications.
“I think Steve will do a wonderful job. He’s got a great background, and he’s been in our community a long time, and he’s well-respected,” Smith told The Bulletin on Tuesday. “I believe that the outgoing board has done everything they can to help set the district up for success in the future.”
Scott Cooper said Tuesday he believes Holliday’s experience on different boards will come in handy. “Steve’s experience rose head and shoulders above everybody else,” he said.
Carr resigned in May in order to continue recovering from a head injury.
The board was unable to appoint a new member at its June 12 meeting due to a temporary restraining order granted to incoming board member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the seat. Last week, a judge canceled the temporary restraining order.
Edgerly, Jessica Brumble and Jennifer Knight will take their seats on the board at the next regular meeting on July 5.
Though the restraining order wasn’t extended, there will likely be a hearing in several months for a judge to decide whether or not the board acted in accordance with its policies when setting up the vacancy application process.
