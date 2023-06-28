The Crook County School Board unanimously appointed Steve Holliday to fill Gwen Carr’s vacant seat through June 2025 at a special meeting Monday night.

Holliday was immediately sworn in through Zoom by outgoing board Chair Jessica Ritter. He apologized for not being able to make the meeting in person.

