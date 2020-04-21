The city of Bend is temporarily closing off car traffic to certain roads so people can walk and bike in neighborhoods while maintaining the physical distance required to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The streets with temporary restrictions to through-traffic are called “Stay Healthy” streets. Starting Tuesday and through Wednesday, crews will be installing temporary traffic control signs to reduce traffic speed and volume on certain streets within neighborhoods.
The routes provide a place to get outside and to connect to trails, parks and natural areas, according to the city.
A statewide order to “Stay Home, Save Lives” has limited outdoor recreation, and nicer weather is contributing to a concentration of people on trails and in locations that remain open.
The city encourages the people to spend time closer to home walking and bicycling on neighborhood streets.
Areas chosen already have low traffic volumes and slower speeds. Routes include:
• NW 15th Street
• NE 6th Street
• SE Roosevelt Avenue
• SE Centennial Street and Paiute Way
• NW Hartford Avenues
