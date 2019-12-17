A review of the 166 petitions for extreme risk protection orders filed in Oregon in the nearly two years since the law took effect by OPB showed 112 were for people at risk of suicide.

The law, colloquially known as a “red flag law,” allows immediate family, co-habitants or law enforcement to ask a judge to prohibit a person from possessing or buying a firearm for one year. Once filed, respondents have 30 days to contest the order in court.

The Oregon Public Broadcasting review showed:

A Tillamook County woman, allegedly addicted to pain pills and in the midst of a divorce while living at a cancer treatment center, repeatedly demanded that her husband give her his firearm and ammunition so that she could take her own life.

A father in Josephine County petitioned for an extreme risk protection orders after his son’s numerous threats to kill himself escalated to self-harm and violence toward family members.

Thirty-nine of the filed protection orders, or about 23%, were related to domestic violence.

A Josephine County man pushed a loaded pistol into his wife’s chest so hard it left a bruise. That petition, filled out by a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reads, “respondent owns approximately 30 firearms, including assault weapons and body armor.”

Twenty-six of the suicide and domestic violence petitions were for both. Most of the petitions involved multiple factors such as threats of violence, use of physical force, owning or attempting to purchase deadly weapons, prior convictions and use of controlled substances.

Red flag laws nationwide

Currently, 17 states plus the District of Columbia have extreme risk protection orders. Connecticut was the first state to pass a red flag law in 1999 after a mass shooting at the Connecticut State Lottery.

The laws vary in how they work. In Oregon, only law enforcement, immediate family, and co-habitants can petition for an extreme risk protection order. Maryland and D.C. allow mental health providers to petition and New York allows school administrators. In Hawaii, where the law goes into effect Jan. 1, medical professionals, co-workers and educators can all petition.

In Florida, where legislators passed a red flag law after the 2018 Parkland school shooting, Jerron Smith recently became the first in the state to be convicted for refusing to comply with an extreme risk protection order. Courts in Connecticut, Indiana and Florida have upheld the laws as constitutional.

A 2018 study found Indiana’s extreme risk protection order law was associated with a 7.5% reduction in firearm suicides over 10 years. Connecticut’s law was also associated with a reduction in suicide. Research has yet to show an impact on gun homicides.







Not widely used

In August , Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the law is working, but she acknowledged that “it is not being widely used; it is not widely known about.”

Of Oregon’s 36 counties, 11 haven’t issued a single extreme risk protection order. Another seven have issued just one. Part of that might be a function of awareness for the new law, but it may also be political.

“I believe that there’s a preconceived notion that these are not appropriate in our county,” said Rachael Espy, executive director of the SAFE Project, a domestic violence advocacy program in Coos County.

“I think that it’s more of a culture here in Coos County that everyone has a right to a firearm because of our Second Amendment rights,” Espy said. “And while I agree that we should protect our Second Amendment rights, I don’t agree that everyone has a right to a firearm.”

She said it’s up to police chiefs and sheriffs to determine best practices and train their officers and deputies on enforcing “red flag” laws. If leadership doesn’t advocate for policies to protect survivors of domestic violence, then their subordinates won’t either, she said.

“If it’s not a resource that’s readily offered, that they’re not trained on, that they’re not encouraged to use, then why would they use it?” Espy asked.

While Oregon’s law may not have been fully embraced, in Colorado, elected officials and law enforcement are bracing for a showdown.

The Colorado Legislature passed an extreme risk protection order law this year that will take effect on Jan. 1 and a number of Colorado sheriffs have said they won’t enforce the law or use it in their counties. On Dec. 7, approximately 200 people attended a “We Will Not Comply” rally at the state Capitol.

Det. Lucas Franks with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon has been using extreme risk protection orders for almost two years .

Before extreme risk protection orders were an option, he said there were times when his hands would be tied, when he had done everything he could legally do and he would have to accept an ongoing risk.

“It’s certainly not the answer to all the problems, but it can be a useful tool,” Franks said. “That void that we may not have been able to resolve in the past, the (extreme risk protection order) potentially helps with that.”

In some states a warrant may be issued allowing law enforcement to search the respondent’s home. Oregon isn’t one of those states. Franks said enforcing a risk protection order in Oregon still requires some cooperation from the respondent.

Even before an extreme risk protection order reaches police, it has to pass a judge’s scrutiny. Through October, 32 of the 166 requests in Oregon have been denied by judges and an additional 12 were dismissed after respondents requested a hearing. That means around 27% of requested extreme risk protection orders did not result in gun removals.

Reasons judges denied petitions vary. Five were denied because the petitioner wasn’t eligible to request the order — it was filed by someone’s neighbor or boss, for example. Four were denied because the petitioner didn’t show up to the initial hearing and another 15 were denied because the judge determined the evidence was insufficient to warrant an order. Others were dismissed if the respondent was already prohibited from owning firearms or if other kinds of restraining orders were more appropriate.