In the fall of 1968 on the campus of University of California-Santa Barbara, a wiry freshman took to the basketball court for the Gauchos against rivals Cal Berkeley. The young forward made a big impression on the Gaucho fans and his college hoops career was off to a good start.

That game ended up being one of the personal highlights for the young Gaucho. His dreams of playing in the NBA fizzled as the games went on and his time on the bench increased. But a successful career was still ahead of him, not in basketball but in politics. That player was Oregon’s senior senator, Ron Wyden.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019.

