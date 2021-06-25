Fire officials have issued a Level 3 — “Go” evacuation for the Rowena Fire near The Dalles.
Smoke from the blaze has caused the closure of westbound lanes on Interstate 84 between, roughly, Rowena River Road and 3 miles west of The Dalles mileposts, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
The evacuation notice extends to those in the area of 5220 U.S. Highway 30 West to 6090 Highway 30 West, Rowena River Road and Mayer State Park.
There is also a Level 2 “GET SET” order from 5220 Highway 30 West to the intersection at Simmonelli Road and Highway 30 West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.