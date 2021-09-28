After a smoky, fiery summer, with record-breaking high temperatures scorching cities across the state, Mount Hood saw a welcome sight: snowflakes.
Three inches of them, to be precise.
Timberline Lodge recorded 3 inches of snow at 6,000 feet in elevation between 5 a.m. Monday and the same time Tuesday. Flakes were still falling Tuesday, and forecasters predict up to 7 inches of snow could accumulate in the Cascades by the end of the day.
National Weather Service forecaster Miles Higa said this much snow in late September is not too unusual, and more could be on the way.
Despite the scorching summer, Higa said the state could have a cooler, wetter winter thanks to a La Niña weather event expected this year.
“That has the potential for us to see maybe close to normal or above normal amounts of snowpack,” Higa said.
Monday’s snow on Mount Hood coincided with record-breaking rain in downtown Portland, when 1.80 inches led the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory. The downpour surpassed the city’s previous record of 1.45 inches of rain set in 1955. Other parts of the city received less rain, with the Portland International Airport weather station only measuring 0.81 inches.
Monday’s rain also caused sewage overflow into the Willamette River in the late afternoon. The combined sewage overflow, which is about 80% stormwater and 20% sewage, came from a maintenance hole at S. Macadam Avenue and Sweeney Street, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.
People are advised to avoid contact with the Willamette River in that area for at least 48 hours due to the possibility of increased bacteria in the water, the bureau said.
