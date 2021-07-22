Leif served portions of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties and was previously a Douglas County commissioner.
A reliable source close to Leif told the Roseburg News-Review his death came at the end of a battle with cancer, but he was very private about it because he wanted to get through this year’s legislative session.
Leif was raised in Douglas County and owned a popular photography studio in Roseburg for more than 40 years. He took portraits of many local schoolchildren over the years.
Leif was elected in 2016 to a County Commission seat. In 2018, he left that post to take a seat in the state Legislature. There, he filled a seat that had been held by Dallas Heard, who is now a senator.
Leif had just completed the 2021 legislative session, during which he helped ensure money for a navigation center to be built in Roseburg.
“I am deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our friend and colleague Gary Leif," House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in a statement. "Gary’s sense of humor, his commitment to bipartisanship and his love of family and community marked his service in the Oregon Legislature. I am grateful for my time working directly with Gary. His energy and enthusiasm accomplished great work for his district, and he will be sorely missed."
