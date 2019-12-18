A transgender woman from Oregon is suing United States of America Pageants, alleging the corporation’s rule restricting competition to “natural born’’ females is a form of gender discrimination.

Anita Noelle Green, of Clackamas, applied to participate in the Miss United States of America pageant last year but her application was rejected.

The suit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleges that a representative from the pageant directly “friended’’ Green on Facebook and encouraged Green via Facebook Messenger to participate in Oregon’s 2019 pageant. But once the pageant learned Green was transgender, it rejected her application. Though the Nevada-based pageant corporation is a private business, the suit contends that the way it operates requires it to follow Oregon public accommodation law.

In September 2017, Green was the first openly transgender contestant in the Miss Montana USA pageant and the third openly transgender contestant ever to compete in a Miss Universe pageant program. Green is also the 2019 Oregon Miss Earth Elite titleholder and in June competed in the 2019 National Miss Earth Elite pageant in Las Vegas.

Messages left for the United States of America Pageants were not immediately returned.

A man who was accused last month of raping a woman he had just met on Tinder has been charged with dozens more counts of sexual abuse against three other women.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Mitchell Beckwith, 27, faces 38 counts including strangulation, rape, sexual abuse, kidnapping, identity theft and compelling and promoting prostitution.

The new indictment replaces one from November, in which Beckwith faced a dozen charges related to accusations that he raped a woman he had just met via Tinder, a dating application, and kidnapped, threatened and forced her to perform sex acts for money.

DA’s spokesman Brent Weisberg said he couldn’t comment on whether the women linked to the new charges also met Beckwith on dating applications. But the allegations of sexual abuse span the last two years. According to court documents, the first instance of abuse was in November 2017, when Beckwith allegedly raped, sexually abused and stole property from a woman.

— Bulletin wire reports