A 71-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday afternoon by his skiing partner at Mt. Ashland ski area was later found dead.
As of Monday evening the name of the deceased person has not been released.
According to Hiram Towle, Mt. Ashland’s general manager, a search for the missing skier was initiated by Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol and supported by Jackson County Search and Rescue. A helicopter was dispatched to aid in the search. The man was found by ski patrol members beyond the boundary ropes at the intersection two trails. The victim was unresponsive and lifesaving efforts were initiated immediately.
Towle said ski patrol and search and rescue members continued their efforts as the man was transported by the search helicopter to the Mt. Ashland patrol room. Ashland Fire and Rescue transported him by ambulance to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
“Everyone at Mt. Ashland has been devastated by this tragic event,” Towle said in a statement. “We are a tight-knit mountain community and care deeply for our Mt. Ashland Family. We are extremely grateful to all of our staff, ski patrollers, and Jackson County Search and Rescue personnel for their excellent response and the medical care they provided. We are reminded by this tragedy that the mountains we love and provide us so much joy come with inherent risks. All of us here at the mountain offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends who were affected by this loss."
