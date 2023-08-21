Erin McMahon, a retired Army brigadier general and a former principal deputy general counsel for the National Guard Bureau, will lead the Oregon Emergency Management Department.
Her appointment by Gov. Tina Kotek is subject to confirmation by the Oregon Senate when it meets at the end of September.
In her military role, McMahon advised national and state officials on emergencies requiring military and civilian support. She also led programs in the Defense Department to deal with sexual assault in the armed forces. After her military service, she has been a senior adviser at the McChrystal Group in Virginia, where she has provided training, coaching and mentorship in executive leadership to help leaders build teamwork.
She advised Oregon leaders about the 2021 wildfires that affected more than half a million acres, half the total consumed by the 2020 Labor Day wildfires that swept the state.
Kotek’s statement on the appointment said:
”As our state responds to wildfires, extreme weather events, and other rapidly changing emergencies, the person leading the Oregon Department of Emergency Management must be able to anticipate and respond to a broad range of crises that Oregon will inevitably encounter.
“Erin McMahon brings over 20 years of experience leading teams in response to large-scale emergencies at the state and national level. I am confident in her ability to support Oregonians across the state and look forward to seeing her positive impact and leadership at ODEM.”
Oregon Emergency Management got department status in mid-2022 after being part of the Oregon State Police and Oregon Military Department. Its current two-year budget is $1.26 billion, the bulk of it from federal funds, and it has 130 positions. The tax-supported general fund accounts for only $27 million.
Its previous director was Andrew Phelps, who served from 2015 until he left at the close of 2022, after Kotek was elected. Phelps was named to the national advisory council of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in November.
The interim director was Matt Garrett, who was director of the Oregon Department of Transportation from 2005 to 2019, and was the principal adviser to then-Gov. Kate Brown on the aftermath of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.
A statement from McMahon included in Kotek’s announcement said:
“After over 15 years of supporting emergency management operations at the national level — including during the COVID-19 health emergency and dozens of climate-related catastrophes — I will capitalize on my prior work with FEMA and other federal partners to develop a strategic plan for emergency management that will help our communities before, during and after disaster. I am honored to serve Oregonians in times of crisis and beyond.”
