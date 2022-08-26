McKinney Fire 080822.jpeg (copy)

Firefighters observe the burning behavior of the McKinney Fire from a safe distance in this photo from Aug. 8.

 InciWeb, file

Forest fires today are burning nearly twice as many trees as they did just two decades ago, according to a study from the University of Maryland's Global Land Analysis and Discovery  laboratory.

The researchers found a typical forest fire season burns 7.4 million more acres than in 2001. Forest fires accounted for a quarter of tree loss globally in the last 20 years, according to a summation of the data produced by the World Resources Institute.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.