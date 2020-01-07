Winter 2019-20 has been relatively mild so far. Of course, if you were in Portland 70 years ago, every winter since has been rather mild.

Between Jan.13 and Feb.10 of 1950, the Rose City had at least one inch of snow on the ground, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. Those 29 days are the city’s longest recorded streak of snow and ice. The next three longest streaks all happened in the 1940s and ’50s: 20 days in 1949, 13 days in 1943 and 12 days in 1956.

Portland typically gets measurable snow on about four days every year — but the World War II years and early postwar period were different, especially 1950.

On Jan. 19, 1950, with newspapers across the country blaring reports about the “fabulous Brink’s robbery” in Boston, the Red Cross declared Multnomah County a disaster area.

Soon the “crime of the century” on the East Coast fell off Oregon’s front pages. “Snow Snarls Transportation; Power, Phone Lines Dropping,” The Oregonian headlined.

Trees collapsed onto roads and houses. Power outages knocked local radio stations off the air. The city sent 150 men out into the dark to spend the night clearing streets.

Officials worried that when the inevitable melt came it would bring floods.

“The mighty Columbia itself was choked with ice floes below Bonneville dam and frozen solid above,” The Oregonian reported, adding that “many Oregon communities were in chaos … as sleet and ice crippled communications.” A “cutter” ship was sent to rescue tugboats caught in the floes upstream from St. Helens.

Such rough winters must seem especially freakish to Portlanders born in the past 50 years. The city hasn’t had 10 straight days with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground since 1969. In the past decade, it’s gotten close only once, with eight days in 2017.