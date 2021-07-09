Gov. Kate Brown is one of nine governors that President Joe Biden appointed Thursday to serve two-year terms on his Council of Governors.
The bipartisan council is intended to serve as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the federal and state governments to better protect the nation from security threats.
Biden asked Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, to co-chair the panel. Both served on the council under President Donald Trump.
In addition to Brown, a Democrat, Biden also tapped three other Democrats and three Republicans. The other governors from the west are Utah’s Spencer Cox and Wyoming’s Mark Gordon, both Republicans.
They will join Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on the council. His term expires next year.
The council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard. It was first established by President Barack Obama in 2010 by executive order.
Also serving on the council are a constellation of federal officials involved in national security including the secretary of defense, the secretary of homeland security and the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security.
Nik Blosser, Brown’s former chief of staff, is now chief of staff in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs.
In a statement Thursday, Brown thanked Biden for the appointment and said, “Strong state-federal partnerships are critical for our preparedness and response efforts. I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow governors to bring forward issues of mutual concern and ensure that we are working together in a bipartisan way … in the interest of national security.”
Charles Boyle, a spokesperson for Brown, elaborated on that issues she is likely to raise as a member of the council. “A top priority for the Governor as we enter a summer of wildfire danger, drought conditions, and high temperatures is strong state-federal cooperation in the area of wildfire and disaster preparedness and response,” he said via email. “We also expect the Council to address issues of mutual concern that impact state governments and the federal government, such as cybersecurity for state and federal networks.”
