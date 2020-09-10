Federal officers faced off with protesters calling for criminal justice reforms outside a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building late Wednesday, hours after the top Department of Homeland official promised to continue protecting federal buildings in Portland and elsewhere.
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf denounced the city’s elected leaders — and praised federal officers — in a videotaped 2020 State of the Homeland address Wednesday.
Federal forces repeatedly gassed and used force on downtown Portland crowds in July after some people within those crowds threw fireworks or lit small fires outside a federal courthouse. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty repeatedly criticized the response.
Federal officers have been a less frequent presence at recent protests, because demonstrators have concentrated on city and county police buildings.
But the focus shifted Wednesday. Demonstrators gathered outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland. A march arrived from a nearby city park around 10 p.m. A dozen federal Department of Homeland Security officers waited in front of the building. Dozens more officers stood behind a gate.
About 150 protesters chanted, “You’re not wanted. You’re not needed!” One person pointed a flashing light at officers 50 feet away.
Eventually, someone started playing music over a loudspeaker. “Where is the Love,” by the Black Eyed Peas started a playlist of songs that continued for hours.
Federal officials periodically warned people they could be arrested if they set fire to or damaged the building, dozens of feet away.
The announcements aggravated the crowd. But tensions soon subsided and the dance party picked back up.
Federal officers waited out the demonstration. Many protesters started to leave after midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.