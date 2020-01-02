Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish dies

Nick Fish, the current longest tenured member of the Portland City Council, has died from cancer.

He was 61.

Fish died Thursday in his home surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement released by Sonia Schmanski, his chief of staff. He announced on Tuesday that he planned to resign in 2020 to continue to focus on his health while battling abdominal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

“The family wanted me to convey publicly their thanks for all the words of love and encouragement sent to Nick since his resignation,” Schmanski said. "Nick called his 11 years of service on the Portland City Council “the great honor of my life.”

Fish was first elected to the City Council and took office in 2008. He was last reelected in 2018 and his current term was to expire at the end of 2022. Fish’s office oversees the Bureau of Environmental Services and Portland Parks & Recreation.

Fish has also previously been the commissioner in charge of the Portland Fire Bureau and Water Bureau, and helped create the Portland Housing Bureau in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Schechter, and two children.