Portland-area students plan to walk out of class Friday for the second time this school year to urge their local governments to take action on climate policy.

The demonstrations are part of a national strike organized by the activist organization Sunrise Movement, which has gained attention in the last year for mobilizing young people and for video clips in which members confront candidates and elected officials over climate policy.

Local leaders have organized demonstrations to be held Friday in Portland, Beaverton and Lake Oswego. A demonstration is also planned for Eugene.

It’ll be the third such mass climate demonstration staged by Oregon students this year.

The Portland event will kick off with a rally at Shemanski Park at 10:30 a.m. before participants march to Terry Schrunk Plaza in front of City Hall at noon by way of Southwest Salmon Street and Third Avenue.

Portland Public Schools officials have advised middle and high school students that their absences will be excused as long as they notify their teachers in advance. District officials in a note to parents said the demonstration “involves learning opportunities” that align with the climate curriculum adopted earlier this year.

Students had long pressured the district to make good on a resolution the school board approved in 2016 promising such a curriculum.

In Lake Oswego, demonstrators have raised more than $150 for buses to shuttle participants to a rally at City Hall at 8:30 a.m.. From there, protest leaders Anna-Marie Guenther and Ella Feathers say they’ll meet with Lake Oswego city councilors and Mayor Kent Studebaker at the public library.

The Lakeridge High School seniors say they want to press city leaders to adopt a progressive climate resolution, currently in early drafting stages, next spring. They’re both on the city’s sustainability advisory board.

“Younger voices are often drowned out by older people, so this is a step for us to face problems head-on that some of them refuse to acknowledge,” Anna-Marie said.

The event began with a rally at Terry Schrunk Federal Plaza before demonstrators made their way across the Willamette for a climate festival at OMSI.

Teen protesters in Beaverton will meet at Beaverton City Hall. The rally in the Washington County suburb is planned to start at 9 a.m.

Friday’s demonstrations occur three months after thousands of people of all ages filled Portland’s streets as part of a global strike timed to coincide with a climate summit in Geneva at the urging of Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old activist from Sweden.

Those protests saw students in Portland demand that their elected representatives in Salem adopt policies that would phase out fossil fuel infrastructure and invest in renewable energy.

They pressed Portland leaders to fully fund TriMet’s YouthPass program and deny permits to Zenith Energy, which had been receiving, shipping and storing tar sands crude at its terminal along the Willamette River.

The local Sunrise Movement is also hosting a rally at the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Northwest Portland headquarters Tuesday. Demonstrators are pushing the agency to conduct a full environmental impact study on a proposed plan to expand the Interstate 5 ramps at the Rose Quarter.

That protest is scheduled days after Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and the Portland school board officially voiced their opposition to the project in the absence of such a study.