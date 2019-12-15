Portland’s civic leaders have announced new climate policy commitments .
Mayor Ted Wheeler, along with Portland General Electric CEO Maria Pope and TriMet’s General Manager Doug Kelsey, unveiled new proposals and policies Friday that will put Portland on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% over the next ten years. The goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
One of the commitments is implementing a ‘climate test’ which is an internal price on carbon due to city operations and transportation.
Other commitments include establishing a new policy that requires carbon offsets for staff travel and implement a local carbon offset fund.
TriMet also said it is converting the Max light rail transit system to 100% wind power by February. The agency also will no longer purchase diesel fuel buses after 2025. Kelsey said by 2030, the agency will have at least 340 electric buses and will continue to look at other clean energy technology.
