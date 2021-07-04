One of the most famous trails in the Columbia River Gorge has reopened, after crews spent months repairing and cleaning up debris from a major landslide earlier this year.
The Eagle Creek recreation area and trail have both reopened, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday. Several other trailheads in the area have also reopened, including those for Horsetail Falls, Oneonta and Wahclella Falls.
The Eagle Creek recreation area and trail was closed for more than three years after a teen threw a firework that caused a nearly 49,000-acre wildfire in September 2017. The trail reopened in January 2021 but closed again later that month. A February landslide also left heavy debris on the trail.
The Forest Service worked with the Pacific Crest Trail Association to remove fallen trees and other material on the trail and at the trailhead.
A contractor hired for the cleanup effort said there was about 4,000 cubic yards of debris that had slid down the mountainside and blocked the trail, according to the Forest Service.
“We are excited to reopen the Eagle Creek Recreation Area and Trail, and we are grateful to the PCTA volunteers and Forest Service crews whose hard work and determination made this possible,” said Claire Fernandes, the acting recreation manager for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.
The Forest Service has a full list of open trails on its website.
