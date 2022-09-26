One person was killed in a plane crash Thursday in a remote area near Mount Jefferson, authorities report.
Following reports of a missing plane, the aircraft was located on Friday around 9 a.m. by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flying search patterns. The crash site was identified as an area east of Marion Lake between Mount Jefferson and Three Fingered Jack, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
The pilot who crashed the plane was identified as Wayne Wirt, a resident of Chehalis, Washington. Searchers confirmed the pilot did not survive the crash.
Wirt’s widow Cindy Wirt is now appealing for financial assistance after she was informed by the U.S. Forest Service that she must pay $50,000 to have the crash wreckage removed from the crash site. A family member set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of the wreckage removal.
Wirt began his flight in Llano, California, where he operated a private airstrip, according to the GoFundMe page. He was piloting a 1996 Piper Cherokee plane solo to Chehalis. Wirt refueled in Sisters shortly before the plane went down.
The crash is under investigation.
