The Pacific Crest Trail near Mount Jefferson.

 Submitted photo

One person was killed in a plane crash Thursday in a remote area near Mount Jefferson, authorities report.

Following reports of a missing plane, the aircraft was located on Friday around 9 a.m. by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flying search patterns. The crash site was identified as an area east of Marion Lake between Mount Jefferson and Three Fingered Jack, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

