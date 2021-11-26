ABOVE: Crews from Umatilla Electric Cooperative lift the city of Hermiston’s Christmas tree onto a truck for delivery Tuesday in Hermiston. LEFT: Workers right the Christmas tree Tuesday in downtown Hermiston.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian photos
A Umatilla Electric Cooperative line truck carries the city of Hermiston’s Christmas tree Tuesday to downtown Hermiston.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
A line truck carries the Hermiston Christmas tree down SE Second Street in downtown Hermiston on Tuesday.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Workers right the city of Hermiston’s Christmas tree Tuesday in downtown Hermiston.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Crews from Umatilla Electric Cooperative lower the the Hermiston Christmas tree into place Tuesday.
