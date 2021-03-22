The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday for the Blue Mountains in Northeast Oregon that was expected to last until 8 p.m. Monday. The forecast called for 3 to 6 inches above 3,500 feet in elevation.
Photos: Blues in white
National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for the Blue Mountains
- Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
