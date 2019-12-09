For more than 15 years, Naomi Kirtner has sent letters to teachers, principals and administrators in Eugene School District asking that her children and other Jewish families be granted the same opportunity to participate in religious holidays as Christian students.

Her letters reflect the disappointment that she and others in the Jewish community have felt each year when Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, crucial holidays of self-reflection and growth, arrive and their children must choose whether to attend school or religious services.

Their children participate in these holidays at the risk of falling behind in classes or missing events like field trips, parents said, which can drive a wedge between them and their Jewish identity.

“I have twin daughters, and they were crying about this. Every time I had to remind them that they weren’t going to the field trip it sort of opened up the wound again,” said Johanna Seasonwein, whose daughters are in kindergarten. “That was the first time I ever heard my kid say ‘It’s not fair that we’re Jewish,’ and that really hurt.”

Kirtner experienced this when she was a student in the district dating back to 1968. She experienced it again when her children went through the system. Now, as her last child finishes her senior year, Kirtner said the “unfortunate” disregard for non-Christian holidays still exists.

She and other parents have asked the school board to adopt policy with clear language barring the district from holding events such as tests, parent-teacher conferences and field trips on the handful of religious holidays already noted on district calendars to support Christian, Jewish and Muslim families.

However, Eugene School District Board Member Alicia Hays called on other members Wednesday to prioritize the specific board goals established this fall and push discussion of changes to religious holidays policy, along with any other topics that don’t serve those goals, to the future.

“It’s perfectly in keeping, and at a certain point it becomes outrageous,” Kirtner said. “It becomes clear that our issue doesn’t matter.”

Policy and practice

The district recognizes on its calendar seven religious holidays, said spokesperson Kerry Delf. Those include Christmas, Easter, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, the first and last days of Passover and Eid, which is the last day of Ramadan.

Eugene School District policy states that students must be allowed an excused absence to participate in religious services and activities and given the opportunity to make up any lessons or work missed in class. Springfield Public Schools’ policy is the same.

Every year the district urges teachers and principals to be “thoughtful and sensitive about scheduling any special activities that can conflict with observances,” Delf said.

“Our practice in 4J has been to not schedule one-time -only opportunities such as critically important meetings or back to school nights on days that might be observed as religious holidays,” she said.

Some parents say that’s not true, and that the existing language is not strong enough.

Seasonwein said she and other families’ children have had carnivals, parent-teacher conferences and field trips scheduled on those days. And while middle and high school students can make work up if they miss, they typically have hours of homework daily so attending services can set them behind.

Fourteen people attended the Nov. 20 board meeting to ask for new policy to ensure this doesn’t happen. Seasonwein said she and others are arguing the district should take steps toward inclusion of all students’ faiths by mandating no one-time school events be held or homework be assigned on the eight holidays on the district calendar already.

The only holiday that receives this treatment already is Christmas, because it is a federal holiday. But therein lies the issue, she said.

“We live in a very Christian-centric society where Christmas is a national holiday, so our whole (winter) break is scheduled around this holiday,” Seasonwein said. “Easter falls on a Sunday — you have Sundays off, because that was the Christian sabbath. So for those of us that fall outside of that mainstream, sometimes it’s hard.”

When Jewish parents or their rabbi explain the issue to people who aren’t familiar with it, Seasonwein said they often compare it to Christmas.

“Could you imagine that? You’re required to go to school on Christmas? They say, ‘Well, that’s ridiculous because Christmas is a holiday,’ ” she said. “Just be considerate of the fact that we live in a diverse community and not everybody is going to be following the same beliefs or traditions as everybody else.”

Eugene School Board Member Gordon Lafer first raised this issue with the board in October. He noticed students often stop coming to synagogue when they reach high school and experienced similar challenges as other families with his children in school.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to … are completely in good faith and want to do the right thing,” Lafer said of district educators. “It’s just Eugene is not the most diverse place and not so diverse for religious minorities. I think whoever wrote that (current policy) intends what we’re talking about now but it hasn’t been that way in practice.”

There are many logistical details the board would need to consider if it were to change the policy, such as meeting the state minimum of instruction time, allowing teachers control over curriculum and ensuring all students are treated fairly including those who are not religious.

Kirtner has suggested solutions such as providing all students with a few ‘no homework’ passes a year, so students could use those on religious holidays such as Yom Kippur, Eid or even Ash Wednesday, without receiving special treatment. But those suggestions haven’t stuck.

For the most part, Seasonwein said she has been met with compassion from her teachers and principals who try to make accommodations or change schedules when she notifies them there is something important in school scheduled on those holidays. Her daughter’s principal at Charlemagne Elementary tried to move the field trip, but it was too late. When her middle school-age son had two tests scheduled on Yom Kippur, the teachers were able to move the tests for all students a day early.

Kirtner, who has been sending letters for years, said some schools are more accommodating than others, and the longevity of the issue shows that while one teacher or school leader may understand the importance of these cultures’ holidays, without clear policy in place, there is no legacy of that understanding when employees leave.

The two parents understand the heavy workloads that teachers bear, which is why they are turning to the administrators and school board to make the change so it can be treated the same districtwide.

“It’s always the thing you can put off,” Kirtner said. “It’s easy for it not to seem critical when it doesn’t affect you.”

Cultivating, retaining spiritual identity

Some families are trying to walk a balancing act with their children so they understand school and participating in the Jewish culture as priorities. But at times, it can feel more like a tug-of-war with those two ideas.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are serious holidays. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur is the “Day of Atonement.” These times are devoted to attending religious service beginning the night before and are based in deep self-reflection.

Yom Kippur is meant to be personally challenging, as it asks that people look closely at their actions over the past year and make up for what did not uphold their goal for.

“You’re really supposed to have spent this previous period (leading up to Yom Kippur) thinking about your behavior over the last year and about people who you might have hurt and apologizing to them, and atoning for your behavior that maybe didn’t live up to the mark,” Seasonwein said.

For Kirtner, these holidays reinforce her identity as a Jewish woman. She has noticed with her own children and other families that when they are young children they are more involved and come to learn “the rhythm of their religious culture.”

But once children reach high school where there is added pressure, she said, they are less likely to attend so they don’t have make-up work or so they don’t penalize classmates with earlier test dates. If do they participate, Kirtner said their minds aren’t free to truly look inward.

“Can you really be involved in the rituals or are you just sitting down to dinner with your head somewhere else?” Kirtner said. “It’s forcing separation between them and the Jewish practice and Jewish identity. So they’re left to find again their Jewish identity as adults.”

More than anything, Kirtner said this reinforces to children that their holidays aren’t as important or understood as Christian ones.

“At what point are we justified in feeling angry?” Kirtner said. “I get that it is complex, but I don’t care. Complex or simple — it should matter.”

Families in Eugene’s Muslim community have not experienced the same divide with their high-school age children, though they participate in the monthlong holiday of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a “spiritual and physical journey” that involves fasting from sunrise to sundown and prayer during the night hours, said Mostafa El Demery with the Eugene Islamic Center. During Ramadan, people not only fast from things such as food and water, but they also are asked to abstain from negative choices like lying, cheating, being angry and treating others without respect, El Demery said.

“It’s a training to try and act that way the whole year,” he said. The final day of Ramadan is the holiday Eid, which is a large celebration that often involves a community meal at sunrise.

“At the end of the 30 days, it’s been a long struggle and that reminds us of that struggle — every prophet had that same journey,” El Demery said. “You do it with joy.”

Students typically bring their homework to the community gatherings and prayer sessions throughout the month. On Eid in particular, which is usually a two-day celebration, people in the Muslim community celebrate early and gather again at night after work and school. There’s no time off because, as El Demery said, they have other commitments that sometimes feels like they are living “parallel lives.”

But he and Hesham El Mergawy said despite this, students stay involved as they grow alongside the rest of their community.

“There are a lot of children and teenagers who go to school and they are part of this community and show up every day,” El Demery said.

Seasonwein said she hopes the district would acknowledge Eid as one of the holidays to set strict policy for, so Muslim families also could have less pressure on their students during their holiday.

“It can sometimes be hard for us to sort of remember some of us may not be part of your mainstream,” she said. “Just be considerate of the fact that we live in a diverse community and not everybody is going to be following the same beliefs or traditions as everybody else.”