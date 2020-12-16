Oregon congressional delegation hopes to curb the IRS taxing authority on the federal Payroll Protection Program grant program that has kept many businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant business shutdowns.
In an electronic townhall meeting with some 30 business leaders Tuesday — produced by The Bulletin and Connect Central Oregon media group — Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Reps. Greg Walden and Kurt Schrader addressed the issue, promising action to curb the taxing authority.
"I don't think Congress should go home for the holidays without getting this small business relief to our small businesses," Wyden told the group.
Others concurred, noting that it was not congressional intent to tax the PPP relief funds. At present, if a business received $2 million in payroll relief, it may be liable for up to 45% of that in taxes come April 15. That amounts to $400,000.
See the full video of the meeting here: https://www.facebook.com/62345329754/videos/676848342985048
