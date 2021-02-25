Oregon Senate Republicans carried out their first Capitol boycott of the legislative session on Thursday, in what has become an increasingly common tactic by the party that holds a minority of seats in both chambers of the Legislature.
Unlike in 2019 and 2020, when Senate and House Republicans walked out to kill proposals to cap greenhouse gas emissions and other Democratic proposals, Senate Republicans decided to no-show this time in order to protest Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions. They outlined their reasoning in a letter to the governor.
All 11 Republicans in the chamber were absent Thursday morning, as was Sen. Brian Boquist of Dallas, who recently switched his party registration to the Independent Party of Oregon. Both the Oregon House and Oregon Senate are required under the state constitution to have a two-thirds quorum present in order to conduct business.
This story will be updated.
