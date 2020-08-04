The Oregon Department of Forestry has found a way to educate the public on the U.S atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.
The department has launched a new online map where people can find the location of 45 Oregon peace trees grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atomic bomb in Hiroshima 75 years ago Thursday, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Oregon now has one of the largest plantings of Hiroshima-origin peace trees outside Japan, with 30 towns and cities around the state participating in the project and many ginkgo and Asian persimmon trees finding new homes. Bend has a ginkgo tree in Hollinshead Park, according to the map, and Redmond has a peace tree planted at city hall.
“These trees not only represent resilience in the face of unbelievable destruction, they have come to symbolize the desire and need for peace in a nuclear-armed world,” said Kristin Ramstad of the Oregon Department of Forestry on the Oregon peace trees website.
Hideko Tamura-Snider, Hiroshima survivor and co-founder of the peace group One Sunny Day Initiatives, helped get the tree-planting project started in Oregon. After taking a trip to Japan and learning the nonprofit Green Legacy Hiroshima was collecting seeds from trees that survived the Hiroshima bombing and distributing them worldwide as symbols of peace and resilience, she knew she wanted that program to touch Oregon, her adopted home.
After learning about how much the Oregon community embraced the peace trees, Tamura-Snider wrote that it filled her with joy, remembering the long journey for both the trees and her.
Ramstad said the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings had made it difficult to have public ceremonies to mark the plantings. Despite the ceremonies having to be canceled, the trees were still planted, and some communities are planning to have dedication ceremonies once it’s safe to have public gatherings.
“We are again in a time of widespread loss of life and uncertainty due to the novel coronavirus,” Oregon Community Trees board member Jim Gersbach said. “These seedlings’ parents leafed out from scorched trunks in the months following the atom bomb, giving hope to the bereaved survivors in Hiroshima. Their progeny serves as hopeful symbols in our current pandemic of the resilience of life.”
