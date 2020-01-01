Oregon panel finds ethics law violations by former PSU president

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has determined that Rahmat Shoureshi, former president of Portland State University, violated state ethics laws three times in his short stint leading the school.

Shoureshi agreed to resign as the university’s top executive in May after he had come under fire for his treatment of employees and several ethically dubious deals following a 2019 investigation by The Oregonian. Highly touted as a “change agent” who would bring private-sector ambition and discipline to Oregon’s largest university, Shoureshi lasted less than two years on the job.

The ethics commission determined that Shoureshi violated state law three different times.

In July 2018, Shoureshi traveled to the Bohemian Grove campground in Northern California. He did so as the guest of noted local real estate investor Jordan Schnitzer. Shoureshi initially recorded his time as workdays.

After The Oregonian filed a public records request seeking travel documents pertinent to the trip, Shoureshi asked his staff to revise his records to show personal vacation on those days.

In November 2018, the PSU board directed Shoureshi to repay Schnitzer. Shoureshi wrote a check to Schnitzer for $1,450. As of Dec. 18, the date the ethics commission stipulated order with Shoureshi was signed, Schnitzer had not cashed the check.

State law prohibits public officials from soliciting and accepting any gift worth more than $50.

The commission also found that Shoureshi violated state ethics laws in connection with the PSU presidential mansion.

As part of a compensation package, the PSU board agreed to pay Shoureshi $6,000 a month to cover his housing. One of the new president’s first moves was to get that stipend increased by nearly 50% to $9,200 a month.

But Shoureshi quickly grew dissatisfied with his Pearl District condo. He suspended the university’s efforts to sell the PSU presidential mansion in the exclusive Dunthorpe neighborhood while he considered various options to remodel the existing structure or sell it in order to fund construction of a new mansion.

Shoureshi remained involved even after PSU’s general counsel advised him he should recuse himself from the process due to his conflict of interest.

The ethics commission determined that Shoureshi violated state law prohibiting public officials from using their position or office to obtain financial gain.

Finally, the commission ruled that Shoureshi violated ethics laws when he continued work on a new shoe technology at Portland State that he had developed while working at another college. In December 2017, he directed PSU staff to purchase certain materials with money from the PSU Foundation needed to continue the work.

PSU staffers asked Shoureshi for confirmation that PSU was in a position to benefit from the work. Shoureshi responded that he held the patent on the technology and his intent was to “generate new intellectual property at PSU after the prototype was complete.”

Shoureshi agreed to repay the university $2,523 for the materials following The Oregonian investigation, the commission said.

The commission determined Shoureshi’s work on the shoe technology constituted a conflict of interest.

The commission has reached a tentative settlement with Shoureshi that calls for him to pay a $2,580 fine. That’s a far cry from the $800,000-plus severance package the trustees agreed to pay him on his way out.

Portland State University officials declined comment. Shoureshi has not been on campus since May 10, the day the trustees put him on paid administrative leave. His resignation became effective Dec. 14.

The PSU board of trustees appointed long-time professor Stephen Percy as interim president. The trustees seem in no hurry to replace the low-key academic – they haven’t yet started a search for a new full-time president.