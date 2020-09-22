An Oregon man is on the mend after police say he accidentally shot himself in the groin while flaunting a concealed handgun at a Lincoln City supermarket.
The mishap occurred Sunday night when Nicholas J. Ellingford, 29, brandished his Glock 9 mm in the checkout line at McKay’s Market on U.S. Highway 101 and tried to show it off to a friend, according to the Lincoln City Police Department.
Ellingford mistakenly pulled the trigger as he stuffed the piece back into his pants, police said. A bullet tore through the gunslinger’s groin and exited his thigh, just barely missing the man’s femoral artery.
The wound required Ellingford to be airlifted to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, said police, which added that he did not have a concealed handgun license and could face criminal charges for his reckless behavior.
No one else was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.