Oregon Democratic U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici demanded on Friday the immediate resignation of the acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf.
Wolf and his department have been key actors in the deployment of federal law enforcement officers to Portland amid ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and for racial justice.
Blumenauer and Bonamici, along with about a dozen other lawmakers, sent a letter to Wolf stating he has abused his power and incited violence against demonstrators in Portland.
“The right to peaceably assemble and protest is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Protests have been the cornerstone of change in this country,” the letter reads. “The people of Portland were protesting police brutality, and you responded to them with further brutality … These are authoritarian tactics that go against the bedrock of our democratic principles.”
The lawmakers are asking for a response from Wolf by Monday.
(1) comment
I'm not sure how accurate this information is but thought I would share it in case somebody in OR wants to pursue...
The federal officers are in Portland under the authority of the Secretary of Homeland Security per 40 USC 1315.
The interesting twist is this: Chad Wolf is the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security and has not been approved by the Senate.
In most cases, that would be no big deal because an Acting Secretary has all of the authority of a confirmed Secretary.
This case is different because Mr. Wolf assumed office on November 13, 2019 and, per 5 USC 3346 he may serve as an Acting Secretary no more than 210 days. That means that since June 10, 2020 he has had no legal authority.
Actually, it’s even worse than that. The clock starts ticking on the 210 day limit “beginning on the date the vacancy occurs.” For the record, the vacancy occurred when the last Senate-appointed DHS Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, stepped down on April 10, 2019.
By the time Chad Wolf took office as the Acting Secretary he had no legal right to do so per 5 USC 3346.
In other words, he has never had the legal authority to do anything as Acting Secretary. Everything happening now in Portland, and soon in other cities, is an unauthorized criminal use of force.
