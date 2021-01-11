A Republican state lawmaker who let far-right demonstrators into the Oregon Capitol last month has lost his committee responsibilities and will forfeit unfettered access to the statehouse, as calls for his resignation grow.
Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, was stripped of his legislative committee assignments and fined $2,000 for damage that occurred after he allowed demonstrators to breach the building, House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Monday.
As speaker, Kotek has authority to unilaterally impose both consequences.
Meanwhile, Nearman has agreed to sign an agreement that he forfeit a badge granting access to the Capitol, give 24-hours notice before coming to the building and not allow unauthorized personnel access to the building.
Nearman read those terms on the House floor Monday afternoon, after a closed-door debate in which some Democrats had urged a floor vote to make them more solid.
No vote was ultimately held.
The matter is unlikely to end there. Kotek on Monday called on Nearman to resign, and announced a formal complaint that could result in additional consequences, up to expulsion.
“His actions have created immense fear among legislators and Capitol staff,” Kotek said in a statement.
“I believe he should resign immediately because he has already breached the public trust and endangered our ability to safely conduct the people’s business.”
